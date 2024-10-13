Reporting on social and medical insurance is delayed due to the fault e-taxes.gov.az
Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service is grappling with technical issues on its online portal, e-taxes.gov.az, preventing the submission of mandatory social insurance and health insurance tax declarations. The problem has emerged at a critical time, as the 20-day quarterly period for submitting declarations began on October 1.
While the section of the portal handling profit tax reports is functioning normally, the system's inability to process the high volume of social and health insurance declarations is causing delays. The Tax Service confirmed to Turan news agency that the portal is struggling to manage the influx of data, leading to disruptions in the verification and approval stages of the filing process.
Tax authorities advised businesses and individuals to send empty declarations for social and health insurance taxes if the system is still down by October 21. The service’s staff will later reformat these submissions into valid reports. Failure to submit any report will result in a violation being recorded, followed by fines, the service warned.
As of October 1 of this year, there were 1,576,898 taxpayers in Azerbaijan.
The portal has experienced similar problems since the spring of 2024, with unresolved issues dating back even earlier. Experts attribute the ongoing difficulties to the service's transition to a new, more innovative platform, which has yet to be fully stabilized.
The technical issues have raised concerns among businesses and tax professionals, who depend on the system to meet their legal obligations.
