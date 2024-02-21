'Just A Few Issues Remaining': U.S. Says Will Continue To Encourage Azerbaijan, Armenia To Reach Peace Agreement

The United States said on Thursday that it will 'continue to encourage' Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace agreement, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent meetings with the leaders in Munich, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



"I know that the two leaders met bilaterally in Munich, and so we will continue to offer the assistance and the support of the United States in reaching agreement," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.



When asked by TURAN whether the Secretary still believed that the peace was "within reach", Miller said: "He still does believe that peace is within reach, and he discussed that directly with the leaders of both of those countries and encouraged them to work together to bridge the – what ultimately are just the remaining few issues."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video