New Head  of Agdash Region is Appointed
New Head  of Agdash Region is Appointed

By the order of the head of state on November 1, Orkhan Huseynzade has been appointed as the head of the Agdash District of Azerbaijan.

Politics

  Politics
    1 November 2024, 19:49

    Meeting of Commissions on Border Delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    On 1 November, the tenth meeting of the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security of the two countries was held on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev. This is stated in the report of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday evening.

  Politics
    1 November 2024, 19:40

    Statement: Coordinated Fake Accounts Aim to Undermine COP29

    The Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament, along with the Media Development Agency, issued a joint statement claiming a coordinated campaign against the upcoming COP29 climate conference in the country. According to the statement, this campaign is being conducted through fake accounts on the social media platform "X."

  Politics
    1 November 2024, 17:21

    Activist's Health Deteriorates in Pretrial Detention

    Nijat Ibrahim, a public activist currently detained in a pretrial facility, is suffering from health problems. “Doctors have stated that Nijat's heath is not good, and there are life-threatening risks. The cut on his throat poses a danger to his life,” his wife, Parvin Ibrahim, reported to Turan on November 1.

  Politics
    1 November 2024, 15:18

    Ambassadors of Spain and Somalia Present Credentials to Ilham Aliyev

    On November 1, President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Spain to Azerbaijan, Cristina Latorre Sancho. During their conversation, Aliyev expressed condolences regarding the significant loss of life and destruction caused by severe flooding in the Valencia region, noting that he had sent a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

