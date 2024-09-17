On Amini Death Anniversary, U.S, Allies Urge Iran To Cease Human Rights Violations 'Now'

The United States and its allies on Monday pledged their support for Iranians on the second anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, urging the Islamic Republic to cease its human rights violations 'now', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We call on the new Iranian administration to fulfil its pledge to ease pressure on civil society in Iran and to end the use of force to enforce the hijab requirement," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement along with the foreign ministers of Australian, Canada, New Zealand and the UK, marking the second anniversary of the killing of Amiin, a young woman who died in police custody for alleged “improper” headscarf, in 2022.

"We stand with women and girls in Iran, and Iranian human rights defenders, across all segments of society in their ongoing daily fight for human rights and fundamental freedoms. At least 500 persons died and over 20,000 were detained in the Iranian security forces’ brutal crackdown on displays of dissent in 2022 and 2023. But the global “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement remains united," reads the statement.

The move came, as the Biden administration has recently been under pressure for not enforcing the Mahsa Amini Human Rights and Security Accountability Act (MAHSA Act) months after its passage, which aimed to sanction Iran's leadership, including the Supreme Leader.

"Stay tuned," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing, when asked by TURAN on enformesent of MAHSA Act.

Miller went on to add that the U.S. had announced sanctions on over 500 Iranian entities and individuals since the outset of the current administration. "You’ve seen us in just the last few weeks announce additional sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals. Some of those sanctions have been for human rights abuses, repeated human rights abuses, and I think you’ve seen a pretty consistent pattern that shows our record here. But I don’t want to preview any upcoming actions," he added.

The U.S. religious freedom body USCIRF on Monday urged the Biden administration to unify a coalition of like-minded countries to impose joint sanctions on Iranian regime officials complicit in restrictions on religious freedom in Iran.

“The time is long overdue for Iranian regime officials who repress those seeking freedom of religion or belief to face accountability,” USCIRF Commissioner Susie Gelman said in a statement.