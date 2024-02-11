  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny140 C
  • Monday, 12 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(43 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Pashinyan: Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed that the peace treaty is above the jurisdiction of national law
Pashinyan and Aliyev have an emotional conversation at a meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022

Pashinyan and Aliyev have an emotional conversation at a meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed that the peace treaty is above the jurisdiction of national law

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has disclosed a significant element of the peace treaty negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, shedding light on a pivotal aspect that could redefine the bilateral relationship between the two nations. In a announcement to Armenian MPs, Pashinyan revealed an agreed article in the draft treaty that stipulates the supremacy of the treaty over national law, marking a departure from conventional legal frameworks.

The essence of the provision is clear: both Baku and Yerevan are bound by the terms of the peace treaty and cannot invoke domestic legislation that may impede their obligations under the agreement. This groundbreaking principle, endorsed by both parties, aims to establish a robust legal framework that transcends national boundaries and ensures the effective implementation of treaty commitments. Pashinyan emphasized the necessity of this provision not only for fostering reconciliation with Azerbaijan and Turkey but also for aligning Armenia's international obligations with evolving global dynamics.

The significance of this article resonates beyond the Armenia-Azerbaijan context, mirroring the principles enshrined in the Vienna Convention on the Supremacy of International Treaties. Article 27 of the Convention, ratified by Armenia, unequivocally prohibits parties from citing domestic law as a pretext for non-compliance with international treaties. By incorporating this principle into the peace treaty, Armenia reaffirms its commitment to upholding the primacy of international law in resolving conflicts and fostering diplomatic relations.

Notably, Pashinyan's revelation unveils a previously undisclosed aspect of the treaty, suggesting a level of transparency and openness in the negotiation process. The acceptance of this article at Azerbaijan's request underscores the mutual recognition of the need for a legal framework that transcends historical grievances and political differences. Moreover, it precludes future challenges based on historical agreements or declarations that may undermine the spirit of reconciliation and cooperation.

However, the peace process faces challenges stemming from historical legacies and conflicting narratives. Armenia's concerns regarding Azerbaijan's territorial claims, as reflected in the Azerbaijani Constitution's reference to historical borders, underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. Similarly, Azerbaijan's insistence on amendments to Armenia's Constitution in light of perceived territorial claims complicates the path to lasting peace.

President Ilham Aliyev's recent statements highlight Azerbaijan's position on the peace process, emphasizing the importance of Armenia renouncing territorial claims and revising constitutional references that challenge Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. While Azerbaijan refrains from expressing explicit intent to alter its laws at Armenia's behest.

As Armenia and Azerbaijan navigate the complexities of peace negotiations, the revelation of this key provision marks a significant step towards establishing a durable framework for reconciliation. The success of the peace process hinges on the willingness of both parties to embrace compromise, transcend historical grievances, and prioritize the long-term stability and prosperity of the region. In an era marked by geopolitical uncertainty, the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty offers a beacon of hope for resolving longstanding conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue.

Leave a review

Politics

  • No investigation is conducted  against Gubad Ibadoglu – brother Politics
    • 12 February 2024, 16:37

    No investigation is conducted  against Gubad Ibadoglu – brother

    The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.

    Read more
  • MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijan to bolster efforts in combating money laundering Politics
    • 12 February 2024, 15:05

    MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijan to bolster efforts in combating money laundering

    In a released report today, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijani authorities to bolster efforts in combating money laundering (ML), the financing of terrorism (TF), and financing of proliferation, particularly focusing on preventive measures and supervision.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 12 February 2024, 14:07

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction to EU Ambassador with EU Monitoring Activity in Armenia

    Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 12 February. According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached".

    Read more
  • Armenia again provides inaccurate maps of minefields Politics
    • 12 February 2024, 13:29

    Armenia again provides inaccurate maps of minefields

    Armenia has provided Azerbaijan with 8 maps of minefields in previously occupied territories. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on 12 February. The transferred documents are mainly records of mined areas along the Murovdagh ridge in the Kelbajar region.

    Read more

İlham Əliyevin yeni dövrü. Nələr dəyişməlidir? – Natiq Cəfərli Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line