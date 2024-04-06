Positions of the Azerbaijani Army were shelled 30 times a day – the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region, the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.
According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the shelling was carried out from the Azerbaijani side in these areas. It also indicates the "active movement of equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Ishkhanasar" (Gubadli section of the border).
