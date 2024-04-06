The Iranian bank in Baku made a profit of about 3 million manats in the quarter
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.
The assets of the Bank of Iran at the beginning of April this year amounted by 12.2% more than at the beginning of April last year - 114.8 million manats, including a net loan portfolio 62.1% less – 3.2 million manats. The liabilities of the Baku branch amounted to 71.2 million manats (10.4% more), the deposit portfolio - 35.6 million manats (2.85 times more), the balance sheet capital -43.6 million manats (15.1% more), the authorized capital -73.6 million manats (unchanged).
6 April 2024
In January-March 2024, contributions for compulsory state social insurance in Azerbaijan amounted to about 1.3 billion manats, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy reported. The report says that this is by 10.7% more than in the same period in 2023. In particular, over the past year, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by 12.5% and amounted to 0.85 billion rubles. manats.
6 April 2024
On April 8, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will host an auction for the placement of interest-bearing, unsecured, undocumented, ordinary bonds of the non-bank credit organization Executive Credit Agency with the code Az2002020090 ISIN, with a nominal value of 99 thousand manats, with a circulation period of 2 years, BSE reported.
6 April 2024
In January-March 2024, the total turnover of 12 investment companies-members of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 13.75 billion manats, the BSE reported.
6 April 2024
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy is holding an open tender for voluntary (CASCO) insurance of vehicles on the balance sheet. This is reported on the unified Internet portal of public procurement. The message says that the fee for participation in the tender is 25 manats.
