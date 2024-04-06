The Iranian bank in Baku made a profit of about 3 million manats in the quarter

The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.

The assets of the Bank of Iran at the beginning of April this year amounted by 12.2% more than at the beginning of April last year - 114.8 million manats, including a net loan portfolio 62.1% less – 3.2 million manats. The liabilities of the Baku branch amounted to 71.2 million manats (10.4% more), the deposit portfolio - 35.6 million manats (2.85 times more), the balance sheet capital -43.6 million manats (15.1% more), the authorized capital -73.6 million manats (unchanged).