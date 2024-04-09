  • contact.az Contact
Skirmish on Kalbajar border

On April 9, at 10:40 a.m., Armenian units fired small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the Istisu settlement of Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijani side took adequate retaliatory measures, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported at noon on Tuesday.

Note that the Armenian Defense Ministry said it did not open fire.

