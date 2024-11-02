Tehran prepares new strike on Israel

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has decided to retaliate against Israel, Council member Esmail Kosari said.

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Salemi, announced the preparation of a strike on Israel.

Iran's spiritual leader Hamnei also spoke of mandatory punishment of Israel in his latest public address.

Iran will strike Israel before the US Presidential election scheduled for 5 November, the CNN and Axios sources told earlier.

Israeli intelligence suggests the attack will be carried out by a large number of drones and missiles launched from Iraq.

On the night of 26 October, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on military installations in three Iranian provinces - Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam. Iranian authorities announced that four soldiers were killed, the country suffered ‘limited damage’ and the oil industry was not affected.

The ‘New York Times’ reported that several important Iranian military facilities, including a large missile factory, were hit.