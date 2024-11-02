Tehran prepares new strike on Israel
Iran's Supreme National Security Council has decided to retaliate against Israel, Council member Esmail Kosari said.
Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Salemi, announced the preparation of a strike on Israel.
Iran's spiritual leader Hamnei also spoke of mandatory punishment of Israel in his latest public address.
Iran will strike Israel before the US Presidential election scheduled for 5 November, the CNN and Axios sources told earlier.
Israeli intelligence suggests the attack will be carried out by a large number of drones and missiles launched from Iraq.
On the night of 26 October, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on military installations in three Iranian provinces - Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam. Iranian authorities announced that four soldiers were killed, the country suffered ‘limited damage’ and the oil industry was not affected.
The ‘New York Times’ reported that several important Iranian military facilities, including a large missile factory, were hit.
- 2 November 2024, 14:43
Rescuers in northeastern Lebanon are racing to locate survivors in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 52 people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strikes late Friday targeted Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, prompting evacuations and leaving several buildings in ruins with smoke visible over the area.
- 2 November 2024, 14:31
All defendants in the 'Abzas Media case' and their lawyers are not given copies of video recordings attached to the investigation materials, which is a violation of the right to defence. This was stated by lawyer Elchin Sadigov, defending the rights of 'Abzas Media' editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgyzy.
- 2 November 2024, 13:58
In late October, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) reported that Russia has deployed over 7,000 North Korean soldiers to areas near Ukraine, transported by at least 28 military flights. According to Ukrainian sources, these DPRK troops are equipped with Russian-supplied weapons, including 60mm mortars, AK-12 rifles, PKK/PKM machine guns, SVD sniper rifles, Phoenix anti-tank missiles, and RPG-7 rocket launchers. They have also received night vision devices, thermal imagers, and other specialized gear.
- 2 November 2024, 13:47
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western countries not to passively observe the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia. According to him, Ukraine could hit the camps of North Korean troops in Russia if it had long-range weapons.
