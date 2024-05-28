The Prosecutor General's Office fails to satisfy complaint of Hafiz Babaly

The General Prosecutor's Office rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly against the illegality of his arrest. His relatives informed Turan about it.

Recall that Babaly, who was arrested on charges of currency smuggling, appealed to the Prosecutor General a month ago over his illegal criminal prosecution.

He believes that Baku Police Department investigator Togrul Huseynov and City Prosecutor's Office prosecutor Mobil Shafiyev unreasonably achieved his arrest and later extension of pre-trial detention.

In this regard, Babaly demanded an official investigation against the investigator and prosecutor and termination of the criminal case.

However, according to those close to him, the Prosecutor General's Office responded with a letter saying that ‘the investigation is ongoing, the results of which will ensure the adoption of an appropriate decision’.

It was not possible to get a comment from the Prosecutor General's Office.

* Editor of the ‘economic news’ department of Turan agency Hafiz Babaly was detained on 13 December. He was charged with ‘smuggling of foreign currency’. By court decision, he was placed in pre-trial detention for three months. Babaly is involved in the "Abzas Media" case. Human rights activists recognised Babaly as a political prisoner.