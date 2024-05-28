Ilham Aliyev's trip to Karabakh
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Karabakh on 28 May. He took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation of Tagibeyli, Gyulyuja, Nemirli and Shotlanli villages of Agdam region. Recall that these villages were completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation.
Then Aliyev visited Khojaly town, where he got acquainted with conditions in 15 apartment buildings after their repair and reconstruction.--
- 28 May 2024, 20:32
A disabled person of the first group, activist Famil Khalilov, who was under arrest, began to rot in his paralyzed hands. About this Turan reported the wife of activist Kichikhanym Khalilova after meeting him on May 28 in a pre-trial detention center.
On May 28, Independence Day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev initiated important development projects, laying the foundation for four new villages in the Aghdam region — Shotanli, Nemirli, Tagibeyli and Gulluja.
- 28 May 2024, 15:06
On 28 May, opposition parties held a rally on the occasion of the Independence Day in Novkhana settlement at the monument to the founder of the Azerbaijan People's Republic (APR - 1918-1920) Mammad Emin Rasulzadeh
- 28 May 2024, 14:51
A group of politicians and activists today announced the establishment of the "Movement of Creators".
