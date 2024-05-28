    • flag_AZ
Ilham Aliyev's trip to Karabakh

Ilham Aliyev's trip to Karabakh

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev's trip to Karabakh

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Karabakh on 28 May. He took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation of Tagibeyli, Gyulyuja, Nemirli and Shotlanli villages of Agdam region. Recall that these villages were completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

Then Aliyev visited Khojaly town, where he got acquainted with conditions in 15 apartment buildings after their repair and reconstruction.--

