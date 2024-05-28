Flooding in Georgia covers Azerbaijani-populated regions

Rescuers and emergency services are mobilising in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of Georgia. As a result of the rains, houses and roads are flooded, bridges and power lines damaged, and some settlements remain without electricity.

In Kvemo Kartli, several villages are cut off from the outside world. The most difficult situation is in Marneuli, Tetritskaro, Bolnisi and Dmanisi. Families are being evacuated from flooded areas.

On the border with Azerbaijan, in the area of the Red Bridge, people had to be evacuated by boat.

According to Georgian media, a commission has been set up to estimate the damage caused by the flooding.

A sharp rise in the water level in the Aragvi river bed is expected in the next 24 hours, which is caused by heavy rainfall in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of Georgia.

It is worth reminding that the majority of the population in Marneuli, Dmanisi and Bolnisi are Azerbaijanis.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video