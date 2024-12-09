The helicopter crash site
Turkey Helicopter Crash Death Toll Rises to Six
The death toll from a military helicopter crash in Turkey's Isparta province has risen to six, the Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday.
The accident occurred during a training flight at the Isparta Land Aviation School when two helicopters collided mid-air. While one helicopter crashed, the other managed a safe landing.
Isparta Governor Abdullah Erin confirmed that one of the deceased was Major General Isa Baydilli, commander of the Isparta Land Aviation School.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, extended condolences to Turkey’s Defense Minister, Yaşar Güler, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. “Your grief is our grief,” Hasanov stated, offering prayers and support to the families of the fallen soldiers.
The crashed helicopter was identified as a UH-1 model, with investigations into the incident ongoing.
