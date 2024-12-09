Azerbaijani Customs Seizes Over 78 kg of Marijuana Hidden in Apple Cargo
Azerbaijani customs authorities have uncovered over 78 kilograms of marijuana concealed in a transit cargo of apples, officials said on Monday.
The State Customs Committee reported that a vehicle transporting apples from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijan was inspected at the "South-Astara" customs checkpoint using a sniffer dog.
The canine alerted officers to four pallets in the truck’s trailer, leading to a detailed search. Authorities found 126 packages of marijuana, totaling 78.3 kilograms, hidden beneath the apple cargo.
The illicit drugs were discovered during routine customs control operations, highlighting Azerbaijan's efforts to prevent drug trafficking through its territory. Investigations are ongoing.
