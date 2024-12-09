Azerbaijan Accelerates E-Government Integration to Enhance Public Services

Azerbaijan’s government has outlined significant amendments to national laws as part of its drive to digitalize public services and streamline administrative processes under the 2022-2026 National Action Plan for Strengthening the Fight Against Corruption, officials said on Monday.

The legislative proposal, scheduled for discussion in parliament’s Labor and Social Policy Committee, introduces changes to key laws, including the Labor Code, Migration Code, and laws on health, education, and social security. The initiative aims to ensure faster integration of state information systems, reduce paper-based processes, and expand the use of electronic government services.

The reforms align with the 2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, emphasizing the digitalization of state services to enhance convenience and proactive service delivery. The measures will enable citizens to access critical documentation, including social security decisions, medical certificates, education records, and driver’s licenses, through the Electronic Government Information System (EHIS).

Officials highlighted several anticipated outcomes:

Reduced costs and time for citizens by eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

Equal legal recognition of electronic and paper documents during service provision.

Improved efficiency in state services and reduced reliance on paper documentation.

Enhanced integration between state agencies, fostering real-time information exchange and enabling proactive services.

Minimized direct contact between officials and citizens, reducing opportunities for corruption.

By leveraging the EHIS platform, Azerbaijan seeks to boost citizen satisfaction and modernize its public administration framework, advancing its goals for a transparent and efficient government.