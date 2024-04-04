Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Ilham Aliyev stability at South Caucasus

On April 4, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called Ilham Aliyev.

“In my call with president of Azerbaijan Aliyev today, we discussed the important EU-Azerbaijan relations, within a stable and prosperous South Caucasus.

We are ready to step up action to support demining.

We also discussed how to make COP29 in Baku a success»,- wrote Ursula von der Leyen at her account on X plarform.