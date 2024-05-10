U.S. Condemns Actions Against Protesters in Georgia, Calls For Investigation
The United States on Thursday condemned reports of harassment and physical assault of civil society and opposition activists and journalists in Georgia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We call for a full, independent, and timely investigation," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about the latest assaults against peaceful protesters in Tbilisi.
Georgian security forces have deployed tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon against protesters who have been staging almost daily demonstrations for more than three weeks against the government's Kremlin-inspired "foreign agents" bill.
"We are deeply troubled by the actions taken against those protesting against the draft law," Miller said
The spokesperson went on to add that Washington had enjoyed a successful partnership with Georgia for more than 30 years and would like to continue that.
"There is still time to work collaboratively with Georgia but the Georgian government needs to change course for that to be the case," he concluded.
The "Georgian Dream" government has rejected the Western criticism of the "foreign agent" draft, and refused Washington's invitation to engage directly at the highest level, as the U.S. Embassy recently announced it.
10 May 2024
