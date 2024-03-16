U.S. Condemns Russian Polling Stations In Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine

The top Biden administration official in charge of Europe and Eurasia on Friday condemned Russia’s presidential polling stations in the Russia-occupied Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and in the Moldovan territory of Transnistria, TURAN/'s Washington correspondent reports.

"The Kremlin again tramples on these nations’ sovereignty and territorial integrity," James O'Brien, assistant Secretary of State noted in a tweet.

Earlier, the State Department also condemned Russia's continuing efforts to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty by holding sham elections in occupied Ukrainian territories.

"We do not, and will never, recognize the legitimacy or outcome of Putin's attempt to legitimize his illegal land grab," O'Brien noted in a separate tweet.

Russians are voting in a three-day national election this weekend.