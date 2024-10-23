U.S. Denounces Russia's 'Reckless And Destabilizing Actions' Amid North Korea Troops Report

The United States said Tuesday it's "continuing to look" into the reports that the DPRK has sent soldiers to fight alongside Russia. "If it’s true that DPRK soldiers are joining Putin’s war against Ukraine, it certainly would mark a dangerous and highly concerning development," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vadant Patel told TURAN's Washington correspondent during daily briefing.

The move came as the British government announced Monday night that, according to its assessment, it was 'highly likely' North Korea had agreed to send troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When pressed by TURAN during Tuesday's briefing, Patel said, Washington wants "to be incredibly intentional and deliberate about how we talk about things publicly, and when we’re able to be in a place to talk about things confidently and with a certain assertion."

"I won’t speak to what processes other countries have in place. We are, of course, going to continue to consult with our allies and partners on the implications of such a dramatic move. Certainly, if true, it would be another reckless and dangerous action both on the side of Russia, but of course on the side of the DPRK as well," he concluded.