  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy16.30 C
  • Thursday, 24 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(44 minutes ago)
It Is Getting Warmer

It Is Getting Warmer

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

It Is Getting Warmer

On October 24, the weather in  Baku and on Absheron will be changeable with no precipitation. The wind will be from the northwest.  Daytime temperatures will rise to +19 degrees Celsius. Nighttime humidity will be 70-75%, while during the day it will be 50-55%.

In other regions of the country, no precipitation is expected either. There will be moderate wind from the east. In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will reach +14 to +19 degrees, while in the mountains, they will be around +6 degrees. At night, temperatures may drop to -4 degrees Celsius.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line