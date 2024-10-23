It Is Getting Warmer

On October 24, the weather in Baku and on Absheron will be changeable with no precipitation. The wind will be from the northwest. Daytime temperatures will rise to +19 degrees Celsius. Nighttime humidity will be 70-75%, while during the day it will be 50-55%.

In other regions of the country, no precipitation is expected either. There will be moderate wind from the east. In the lowlands, daytime temperatures will reach +14 to +19 degrees, while in the mountains, they will be around +6 degrees. At night, temperatures may drop to -4 degrees Celsius.