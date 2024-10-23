Azerbaijan's NBCOs may carry out money transfers and currency exchange

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to amend the legislation on non-bank credit organisations (NBCOs).

This was stated by Hayam Ismailov, head of section of the Credit Organisations Supervision Department, at the Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference on ‘Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Microfinance’ in Baku.

“Opportunities of money transfers and currency exchange without opening an account in NBCOs are being considered,” he noted.