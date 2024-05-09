U.S. 'Incredibly Concerned' As Georgians Face Repression After Anti-Western Rhetoric From Authorities
The United States said on Wednesday it's 'incredibly concerned' by increasing anti-Western rhetoric coming out of Georgia's ruling party, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We remain incredibly concerned not just about the [Foreign Agent] legislation that is under consideration in the Georgian legislature, but also the anti-Western rhetoric we have seen out of Georgian Dream’s leadership," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN about the latest associations and increasing anti-Western narrative by Georgian authorities in light of the ongoing, three weeks of peaceful demonstrations.
Earlier in the day, Georgian officials accused the West of "being behind" the protests and announced that the ruling party of Georgian Dream had decided to create a database containing information on all individuals “who are involved in violence, blackmail, threats and other illegal acts”, or “who publicly endorse these actions.”
"We think that [anti-Western rhetoric] puts Georgia on a precarious trajectory... We think it jeopardizes their Euro-Atlantic path, and it quite obviously jeopardizes the relationship between our two countries," Miller told TURAN's correspondent, without offering further comment on database.
The Georgian police on Wednesday intervened violently against demonstrators opposed to the draft law on 'foreign influence,' in the wake of a threatening speech by the country's Kremlin-backed master, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.
