Windy weather expected on Friday

On Sunday, 10 May, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mainly without precipitation. Moderate south wind will change to north-west wind by evening. Air temperature will be +11 +16° at night and +18 +23° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

The regions of Azerbaijan are also expected to be mostly without precipitation. However, rain is expected in the afternoon in some mountainous and foothill areas, in some places downpours, there is a probability of thunderstorms and snow in high mountainous areas. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Moderate eastern wind will prevail. Air temperature will be +10 +15° at night and +20 +25° during the day.

In the mountains, +3 +8° is expected at night, +11 +16° during the day.