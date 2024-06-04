Chief Advisors To Biden, Erdogan Discuss Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Turkish President's Security Advisor, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic on Monday emphasized the importance of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the White House said, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The pair spoke in a rare phone call yesterday in which they underscored the urgent need for Hamas to accept Israel’s proposal to bring about an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

"They also discussed bilateral issues including counterterrorism, defense cooperation, and sanctions compliance. They emphasized the importance of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcomed improved relations between Türkiye and Greece," the White House said in a readout of the call without further details.

The move comes just days after the top U.S. and Turkish diplomats met Prague to discuss peace in the Caucasus and Middle East regions.

Separately, Sullivan on Monday also met today with his counterparts from NATO Allies Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

"They expressed unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression. They also discussed preparations for the July 9-11 NATO Summit in Washington, including concrete steps Allies are working toward to bring Ukraine closer to NATO and to ensure that Ukraine has a bridge to eventual membership," the White House said.

The Allies also underscored the importance of strengthening the transatlantic defense industrial base and discussed approaches to unlocking the value of Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine. "Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and to the security of NATO’s eastern flank Allies," reads the readout of the meeting.