Chief Advisors To Biden, Erdogan Discuss Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan
U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Turkish President's Security Advisor, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic on Monday emphasized the importance of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the White House said, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The pair spoke in a rare phone call yesterday in which they underscored the urgent need for Hamas to accept Israel’s proposal to bring about an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.
"They also discussed bilateral issues including counterterrorism, defense cooperation, and sanctions compliance. They emphasized the importance of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcomed improved relations between Türkiye and Greece," the White House said in a readout of the call without further details.
The move comes just days after the top U.S. and Turkish diplomats met Prague to discuss peace in the Caucasus and Middle East regions.
Separately, Sullivan on Monday also met today with his counterparts from NATO Allies Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
"They expressed unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression. They also discussed preparations for the July 9-11 NATO Summit in Washington, including concrete steps Allies are working toward to bring Ukraine closer to NATO and to ensure that Ukraine has a bridge to eventual membership," the White House said.
The Allies also underscored the importance of strengthening the transatlantic defense industrial base and discussed approaches to unlocking the value of Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine. "Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and to the security of NATO’s eastern flank Allies," reads the readout of the meeting.
- 4 June 2024, 18:02
On June 5, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials of the country. Issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional and international organizations will be discussed at the talks.
On June 4, the trial of four servicemen - Ruslan Mikyailov, Sanan Mashiyev, Jabir Gahramanov and Elchin Aliyev - ended in the Baku Military Court. These soldiers, who served in military units in the Terter, Aghdam and Beylagan districts, were accused of committing crimes against the victims of the "Terter case".
- 4 June 2024, 14:44
The Platform of the “Third Republic” issued a statement stating threats to Akif Gurbanov, the leader of this organization, in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. It is said that a high-ranking government official appeared in the pre-trial detention center and demanded that Gurbanov stop making accusations against the head of state. Otherwise, Gubanov was threatened with torture. “At the same time, a number of other persons illegally arrested in the case of “Toplum TV” and the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were threatened by the head of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, Elnur Ismayilov. He also stated that their situation would worsen if Akif Gurbanov continued to make such statements. They were severely threatened with ill-treatment," the statement said.
Implementation of the Shah Deniz project enabled Azerbaijan to eliminate the gas shortage inside the country and began exporting it to neighboring countries and Europe, Ilham Aliyev said.
