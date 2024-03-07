U.S. Reacts To Russian Missiles Strike Near Zelenskiy And Visiting Greek PM

The United States on Wednesday reacted to the latest deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visiting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"The strike is yet another reminder of how Russia continues to strike Ukraine every single day" State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's correspondent during the daily briefing.

".. And it’s a reminder of Ukraine’s need for air defense interceptors, and it’s a reminder that the United States Congress needs to take action, as we have called on them to do, to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," Miller added.

The attack on port infrastructure on Wednesday killed at least five and left an unspecified number of wounded.