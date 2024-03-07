U.S. Reacts To Russian Missiles Strike Near Zelenskiy And Visiting Greek PM
U.S. Reacts To Russian Missiles Strike Near Zelenskiy And Visiting Greek PM
The United States on Wednesday reacted to the latest deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visiting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"The strike is yet another reminder of how Russia continues to strike Ukraine every single day" State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's correspondent during the daily briefing.
".. And it’s a reminder of Ukraine’s need for air defense interceptors, and it’s a reminder that the United States Congress needs to take action, as we have called on them to do, to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," Miller added.
The attack on port infrastructure on Wednesday killed at least five and left an unspecified number of wounded.
Politics
-
- 7 March 2024, 22:22
The biggest journalist organisation in Europe - European Federation of Journalists condemed police raid on Toplum TV in Azerbaijan on March 6.
-
- 7 March 2024, 20:40
The European Union responded to an attack on Internet television Toplum TV and the Third Republican Platform in Azerbaijan.
-
Vice-Premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan held a joint meeting of commissions on the issue of border delimitation on March 7.
-
- 7 March 2024, 18:17
Today, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended for three months the pre-trial detention of Hafiz Babaly, the editor of the economic department of the Turan agency, who was arrested in the case of “Abzas Media.” The extension of the arrest is unjustified and there are no material and procedural grounds for Babaly's detention, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
Leave a review