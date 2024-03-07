Azerbaijani diplomats can't drive cars and don't want to pay fines

Employees of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Sweden were leaders among their colleagues in terms of violations of traffic rules. This was reported by the Swedish Transport Agency, which analysed the number of violations and payment of fines in 2023.

Even worse, Azerbaijani diplomats are also leaders in unwillingness to pay fines.

Thus, Azerbaijani diplomats were fined 56 times in the amount of 61100 krona. Of these, only one fine was paid.

In the second place of the anti-rating are diplomats from Kazakhstan - 49 fines for 52500 krona, one fine was paid.

Colleagues from Saudi Arabia were fined 41 times for 44600 krona. Five fines were paid.

Next on the list are Angola, China, Turkey, Lithuania, Georgia, Moldova and Iraq.

The list is rounded off by a group of countries with a total fine of less than 10,000 krona: USA, Italy, two Koreas, Russia, Uruguay, Kosovo, Qatar, Romania, Kuwait and others.