U.S. Says "Foreign Agents" Law Would Derail Georgia From Its European Path

The United States said on Monday that it had conveyed its "deep concern" over controversial "foreign agent" law to Georgia's ruling party, days before its lawmakers introduced the contentious bill in a parliamentary session.

The bill, which would tighten rules around civil society funding, on Monday passed its first stage and will now be put before a parliamentary committee over the coming weeks.

"We are deeply concerned that, if it is enacted, this draft legislation would harm civil society organizations working to improve the lives of Georgian citizens," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

"It would derail Georgia from its European path, and we are concerned that the legislation would impede independent media organizations working to provide access for Georgian citizens to high-quality information," he went on to add.

In the meantime, Miller refrained from commenting on any potential outcomes or potential steps that Washington might take if the bill passes.

"Right now we are making clear that we are concerned with this draft legislation. With respect to what we might do if it moves forward, stay tuned," he replied when pressed further.