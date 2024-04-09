Russia 'Playing Very Dangerous Game:' U.S. Calls On Moscow To Withdraw From Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The United States said on Monday it continues to monitor the conditions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following reports about weekend strikes on the plant's main reactor containment, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We are aware of the reports of a drone attack at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant." State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during Monday's briefing.

"We are continuing to monitor the conditions at the plant, including through official reporting from the IAEA, which fortunately notes that the damage resulting from that drone strike has not compromised nuclear safety," he added.

The IAEA reported yesterday that the main reactor containment structures of the Zaporizhzhia Plant had been directly struck at least three times. Both Russia and Ukraine have pointed fingers at each other.

Miller went on to add, "You have heard from us before our belief that Russia is playing a very dangerous game with its military seizure of Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. It’s dangerous that they’ve done that and we continue to call on Russia to withdraw its military and civilian personnel from the plant, to return full control of the plant to the competent Ukrainian authorities, and refrain from taking any actions that could result in a nuclear incident at the plant."

Miller also told the briefing that the Biden administration wants to see assistance increased to Ukraine, and that the Congress should pass the supplemental request, which would provide much-needed aid.