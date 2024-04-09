Which banks and national postal operators in Azerbaijan will work on public holidays?
On non-working days, from 10 to 14 April, branches and offices of banks, currency exchange offices, as well as offices of "Azerpocht" company subordinated to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will work in Azerbaijan.
This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The report says that a total of 126 outlets of 17 banks (including 3 outlets of 3 banks in 24-hour mode), 68 branches of "Azerpocht", 5 currency exchange outlets licensed for currency exchange (including 1 in 24-hour mode) will serve customers.
The work schedule of branches and outlets of banks, "Azerpocht" outlets and currency exchange points, which will work on public holidays, can be found at the links as follows:
https://uploads.cbar.az/press-releases/3b3aeb3e1ef61ca1c86aec167.pdf
https://uploads.cbar.az/press-releases/c0b0ae4c35422b6b79d86a1f4.pdf
https://uploads.cbar.az/press-releases/f92afe9000f421688adadd472.pdf
