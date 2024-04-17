U.S. Says Supports 'Everyone's Rights', As Tbilisi Police Clear Protesters Against "Russian Law'
U.S. Says Supports 'Everyone's Rights', As Tbilisi Police Clear Protesters Against "Russian Law'
The United States on Tuesday expressed its support to "everyone's right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech" as Georgia's riot police waded into protesters and cleared them from Tbilisi streets while lawmakers debated a bill on "foreign agents" that the opposition denounces as 'Russian', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Matthew Miller, State Department's spokesperson, reiterated Washington's "deep concern" over the draft legislation when responding to TURAN's questions during a daily briefing.
"... It does still remain draft legislation," Miller went on to add. "And the last time this draft legislation was proposed, we saw it take several steps forward but ultimately not pass into law. And so I don’t think we’re at any point where we can make any predictions yet about what’s going to happen. But I will just reiterate that we do remain deeply concerned about that law."
He went on to add, "With respect to protesters in Georgia or anywhere else in the world, of course, the United States supports everyone’s right everywhere in the world to freedom of expression and freedom of speech."
Asked whether he thought the initiators of the draft legislation are acting in impunity, Miller said, he wouldn't preview anything at the moment. "But I would say that is always the case where we do not preview potential sanctions or other measures that we might impose before we do so," he concluded.
Thousands of protesters massed outside Georgian parliament Tuesday evening, a larger gathering than the previous day, to denounce the bill, approved by a parliamentary committee on Monday.
President Salome Zourabichvili wrote on social media that the drive to pass the bill was a "provocation" and a "Russian strategy of destabilization."
Politics
-
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports about Russian forces being withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where they had been stationed as "peacekeepers" since the end of a war in 2020, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 17 April 2024, 19:55
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
-
- 17 April 2024, 17:47
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
-
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
Leave a review