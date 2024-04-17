UAV defused over Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz
UAV defused over Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on the suppression of a reconnaissance flight of a UAV.
Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces detected a quadrocopter making reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Aghdam village of Tovuz region.
The UAV was neutralized and confiscated, the military department said.
Politics
-
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports about Russian forces being withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where they had been stationed as "peacekeepers" since the end of a war in 2020, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 17 April 2024, 19:55
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
-
- 17 April 2024, 17:47
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
-
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
Leave a review