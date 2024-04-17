    • flag_AZ
UAV defused over Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz

The news agency Turan
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on the suppression of a reconnaissance flight of a UAV.

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces detected a quadrocopter making reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

The UAV was neutralized and confiscated, the military department said.

