Vidadi Iskenderli Dies Without Regaining Consciousness (updated)

At 13:15 Baku time, political emigrant Vidadi Iskenderli died in a hospital in the French city of Mulhouse. His brother Oktay Iskenderli told Turan about this.

According to doctors, they were unable to stop the loss of blood and restore independent breathing.

The funeral of the deceased will take place in about a week, after the relevant forensic and medical examinations, his brother said.

* * *

Vidadi Iskenderli's condition remains critical after 24 stabbings

The condition of Vidadi Iskenderli, an Azerbaijani political emigrant who was attacked by armed men, remains critical. This was reported to Turan by his brother Ogtay Iskenderli, who met on 30 September with the chief doctor of the clinic where the political emigrant is staying.

‘The chief doctor said that Vidadi's condition is extremely serious, hopeless. By the morning his condition had deteriorated further, the doctors managed with difficulty to bring him back to life. He was stabbed 24 times.

This is about 21 stabs to the abdomen, one to the liver, one strong blow to the lung and another to the back of the head. The blow to the lung is significantly damaged and makes it hard to breathe.

The doctor said he couldn't stop the bleeding. A neurosurgeon from the neighboring town of Colmar will be brought in to determine whether to operate on the head.

The head doctor offered to bring Vidadi's family and children to see him, perhaps it would be the last meeting. They took my phone and told me to be prepared for anything. I asked if Vidadi had any chance of surviving, but I didn't get a direct answer. The doctor said the medics are doing everything they can,’ said the political migrant's brother.

French police have not yet said anything about the attack on Vidadi Iskenderli.--

On 29 September, in the early hours of the morning, he was attacked by three unknown assailants at his home in the city of Mulhouse.

Iskenderli had also been attacked two years earlier and police determined that it was the work of local criminal groups. Iskenderli believes the order came from Azerbaijani authorities.

Vidadi Iskenderli is known for harsh and emotional criticism of the authorities on social media. However, he often makes unethical, insulting statements.

In Azerbaijan, Iskenderli was engaged in opposition activities, was arrested and convicted. About 10 years ago, he emigrated to France.