Vidadi Iskenderli's condition remains critical after 24 stabbings
Vidadi Iskenderli Dies Without Regaining Consciousness (updated)
At 13:15 Baku time, political emigrant Vidadi Iskenderli died in a hospital in the French city of Mulhouse. His brother Oktay Iskenderli told Turan about this.
According to doctors, they were unable to stop the loss of blood and restore independent breathing.
The funeral of the deceased will take place in about a week, after the relevant forensic and medical examinations, his brother said.
* * *
Vidadi Iskenderli's condition remains critical after 24 stabbings
The condition of Vidadi Iskenderli, an Azerbaijani political emigrant who was attacked by armed men, remains critical. This was reported to Turan by his brother Ogtay Iskenderli, who met on 30 September with the chief doctor of the clinic where the political emigrant is staying.
‘The chief doctor said that Vidadi's condition is extremely serious, hopeless. By the morning his condition had deteriorated further, the doctors managed with difficulty to bring him back to life. He was stabbed 24 times.
This is about 21 stabs to the abdomen, one to the liver, one strong blow to the lung and another to the back of the head. The blow to the lung is significantly damaged and makes it hard to breathe.
The doctor said he couldn't stop the bleeding. A neurosurgeon from the neighboring town of Colmar will be brought in to determine whether to operate on the head.
The head doctor offered to bring Vidadi's family and children to see him, perhaps it would be the last meeting. They took my phone and told me to be prepared for anything. I asked if Vidadi had any chance of surviving, but I didn't get a direct answer. The doctor said the medics are doing everything they can,’ said the political migrant's brother.
French police have not yet said anything about the attack on Vidadi Iskenderli.--
On 29 September, in the early hours of the morning, he was attacked by three unknown assailants at his home in the city of Mulhouse.
Iskenderli had also been attacked two years earlier and police determined that it was the work of local criminal groups. Iskenderli believes the order came from Azerbaijani authorities.
Vidadi Iskenderli is known for harsh and emotional criticism of the authorities on social media. However, he often makes unethical, insulting statements.
In Azerbaijan, Iskenderli was engaged in opposition activities, was arrested and convicted. About 10 years ago, he emigrated to France.
Leave a review
Politics
-
It is regrettable that co-operation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe has reached a stalemate, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the current chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and Lithuania's Foreign Minister, said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Last July, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) issued a public statement to address the persistent lack of co-operation by the Azerbaijani authorities. We are concerned about the reported violations of the right to freedom of expression and the imposition of disproportionate criminal sanctions to limit freedom of expression in Azerbaijan.
-
Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on a hunger strike for twelve days in a detention center in Georgia. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process to Azerbaijan and the cessation of what he calls unjust criminal prosecution.
-
BAKU, Oct 2 (Reuters) – The children of a London-based scientist under house arrest in Azerbaijan have called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku to secure their father’s release, according to a report by Politico.
-
- 2 October 2024, 14:17
On Wednesday, a forum titled "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions" opened in Baku. Participants, including government officials, ministers, and deputies, are discussing the harm and damage caused by Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan. It seems that the Azerbaijani authorities see the issue of human rights solely through this lens.
3 comment
Togrul
2024-10-01
Покойный был знаком с закулуарной действительностью не по наслышке Радикализироваться он стал после того как прах его родителей на кладбище был осквернен экстрементами каких то ненайденных радикалов, которые сняли свой сюжет об осквернение могил родителей покойного и разместили в соцсетях. Правоохранители не смогли найти осквернителей могилы и соответственно власть предержащих получиаи того самого Видали с большой душевной раной. Эта драма показывает, что нашей власти создание оппонентов для себя и дальнейшей радикализацией сложившейся ситуации является самой простейшей задачей. Allah rəxmət eləsin! Покойся с миром Видади!
Ruslan
2024-10-01
Ну а что можно было ожидать не первая кровь надо вспомнить тех людей которые по политическим причинам были убиты за последние 30 лет в Азербайджане или вне страны дело в том что в Азербайджане не политическая система правления ее нету...Народ еще спит а это все вся эта затея которую придумали 30 лет назад а именно как править страной диктатурой или демократией пал выбор на диктатуру а это как показывает история ничем хорошим не заканчивается для этой системы мы никто просто обуза...Allah rehmet elesin...
Ruslan
2024-10-01
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWpqnkc3k3I Спрут.Добро против Зла