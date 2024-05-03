87 kg of drugs found in resident of Neftchala.

During operational activities, employees of the drug control department of the Interior Ministry detained Sadig Alekperov, a resident of the Neftechala region.

According to the Interior Ministry,on May S,Alekperov was engaged in drug trafficking under the guise of fishing. During a personal search and a search in Alekperov's house, 87 kg of marijuana were found and seized. He said that the supply of drugs was provided by an Iranian citizen named "Said", and he took them from a cache on the coast of the Caspian Sea for subsequent delivery to dealers.

An investigation has been launched into the fact, and Alekperov was arrested by a court decision.