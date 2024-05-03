87 kg of drugs found in resident of Neftchala.
87 kg of drugs found in resident of Neftchala.
During operational activities, employees of the drug control department of the Interior Ministry detained Sadig Alekperov, a resident of the Neftechala region.
According to the Interior Ministry,on May S,Alekperov was engaged in drug trafficking under the guise of fishing. During a personal search and a search in Alekperov's house, 87 kg of marijuana were found and seized. He said that the supply of drugs was provided by an Iranian citizen named "Said", and he took them from a cache on the coast of the Caspian Sea for subsequent delivery to dealers.
An investigation has been launched into the fact, and Alekperov was arrested by a court decision.
Social
-
- 3 May 2024, 17:41
Bakcell unveiled its innovative store on Fountain Square following the launch of its new brand identity. Bakcell's artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robot Ardi took part in the opening of the store on May 3.
-
- 3 May 2024, 15:43
On Saturday, May 4, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In some places, short-term precipitation is possible at night, and a moderate north wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +11 +14°, during the day +18 +23°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology.
-
Registration continues for the M360 Eurasia 2024, hosted by Azercell Preparations for the GSMA M360 Eurasia conference are on track, with an impressive lineup of international and regional speakers. The event, scheduled for May 15–16 in Baku, is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsor “Azercell Telecom” LLC.
-
- 3 May 2024, 12:34
The anti-corruption department of the General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case against Vidadi Huseynov, Makhabbat Abdullayev and other employees of Ganja city hospital.
Leave a review