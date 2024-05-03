Sister of former IBA Chairman Jahangir Hajiyev again addressed the President of the Republic
To: President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr Ilham Aliyev
Dear Mr. President!
I am compelled to address to You again and ask for Your help and assistance.
My brother Jahangir Hajiyev has been in prison for eight and a half years, having a bouquet of severe chronic diseases. For eight years we have been trying to get the penitentiary service to provide him with minimal medical care and medical supervision. During these years he has repeatedly had exacerbations of his heart, blood pressure, hypertensive crises, exacerbations of his hormonal and immune systems, and pancreatic attacks. One time he was even called for an ambulance. Despite our repeated appeals, he is denied transfer to the central medical centre and the sanitary unit in the colony itself.
At the moment he has been deprived of even the minimum conditions of accommodation and food. His condition has sharply deteriorated. He has been starving since the 1st of May and his condition is deteriorating day by day. Despite our (my and my lawyers') appeals, the head of the penitentiary service does not receive us. Thus, it seems that someone has set a goal to physically destroy Jahangir.
I will wait for your decision with great hope.
With deep respect, Amina Hajiyeva.
