Weather on Victory Day

On 8 November in the capital it will be cloudy, rain is possible at night. In Apsheron, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Wind is south-western, in the morning a slight fog.

Air temperature will be +5+8 at night and +13+16 during the day. Humidity at night is 70-80%, during the day 60-65%.

In the evening in the eastern part of Azerbaijan there will be rains with thunderstorms. Fog in places, wind is eastern,

Air temperature in the lowlands at night 0+5, in the daytime +13+18. In the mountains - 3-8 at night, from -2 to + 3 in the daytime.