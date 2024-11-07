  • contact.az Contact
Weather on Victory Day
The news agency Turan

Weather on Victory Day

On 8 November in the capital it will be cloudy, rain is possible at night. In Apsheron, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Wind is south-western, in the morning a slight fog.

Air temperature will be +5+8 at night and +13+16 during the day. Humidity at night is 70-80%, during the day 60-65%.

In the evening in the eastern part of Azerbaijan there will be rains with thunderstorms. Fog in places, wind is eastern,

Air temperature in the lowlands at night 0+5, in the daytime +13+18. In the mountains - 3-8  at night, from -2 to + 3 in the daytime.

  • Social
    • 7 November 2024, 15:38

    Threatened to jump off bridge, blocked traffic on airport road (Video)

    A 32-year-old man, who had threatened to jump off a bridge, blocked traffic on the airport road.

  • Azerbaijani Experts Comment on Trump’s Victory Social
    • 6 November 2024, 18:24

    Azerbaijani Experts Comment on Trump’s Victory

    The victory of former President Donald Trump in the U.S. elections has been met with mixed reactions by Azerbaijani politicians and experts. Political analyst Shahin Jafarli commented on the X network, linking the Republicans’ victory to President Joe Biden’s ineffective governance: "The people did not want to choose the current administration or its representative."

  • Weather Forecast for November 7 Social
    • 6 November 2024, 16:27

    Weather Forecast for November 7

    On Thursday, cloudy weather, with rain at night  in some areas of the Absheron Peninsula and in Baku is expected. The moderate north-western wind will change to a north-eastern direction during the day. The air temperature at night will range from +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. The humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

  • Six consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan Social
    • 6 November 2024, 12:22

    Six consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan

    Six days in a row will be non-working days in Azerbaijan from 8th to 13th November. The 8th of November is celebrated in the country as Victory Day, while the 9th is Flag Day.

