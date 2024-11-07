Weather on Victory Day

On 8 November in the capital it will be cloudy, rain is possible at night. In Apsheron, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Wind is south-western, in the morning a slight fog.
Air temperature will be +5+8 at night and +13+16 during the day. Humidity at night is 70-80%, during the day 60-65%.
In the evening in the eastern part of Azerbaijan there will be rains with thunderstorms. Fog in places, wind is eastern,
Air temperature in the lowlands at night 0+5, in the daytime +13+18. In the mountains - 3-8 at night, from -2 to + 3 in the daytime.
- 7 November 2024 12:29
- 7 November 2024, 15:38
A 32-year-old man, who had threatened to jump off a bridge, blocked traffic on the airport road.
- 6 November 2024, 18:24
The victory of former President Donald Trump in the U.S. elections has been met with mixed reactions by Azerbaijani politicians and experts. Political analyst Shahin Jafarli commented on the X network, linking the Republicans’ victory to President Joe Biden’s ineffective governance: "The people did not want to choose the current administration or its representative."
- 6 November 2024, 16:27
On Thursday, cloudy weather, with rain at night in some areas of the Absheron Peninsula and in Baku is expected. The moderate north-western wind will change to a north-eastern direction during the day. The air temperature at night will range from +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. The humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.
- 6 November 2024, 12:22
Six days in a row will be non-working days in Azerbaijan from 8th to 13th November. The 8th of November is celebrated in the country as Victory Day, while the 9th is Flag Day.
