Activity of plastic surgeons being investigated – Minister

The Health Ministry has set up a working group to investigate the activities of false plastic surgeons. This was reported to journalists by the head of the department Teymur Musayev.

‘False doctors, having no medical education, attract citizens through social media. An appeal has been sent to the Prosecutor General's Office for a legal assessment of their activities,’ the Minister said.

The Ministry of Health and the Prosecutor's Office have developed a plan of action against false doctors.

Recall that recently there have been numerous complaints from citizens about poor-quality medical care and negative consequences of plastic surgeries.

According to a number of media outlets, such operations are often performed by people who have no qualifications nor a doctor's diploma.