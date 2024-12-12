Forecasters promise snow

Rain is expected in the capital from the evening of 12 December to the morning of 13 December. On 14, rain will turn into snow, forecasters of the National Hydrometeorology Service said.

The country will also experience rains that will turn into snow during this period, starting from the northern and western regions.

Air temperature in the reviewed period will drop by several degrees as compared to the previous days.

Unstable weather will continue until midday on 14 December.