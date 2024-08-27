Afghan Citizen Detained After Swimming Across Azerbaijani Border

In a daring and unusual breach of the Azerbaijan-Iran border, an Afghan man was apprehended by Azerbaijani authorities after attempting to swim across the Caspian Sea. The incident occurred on the evening of August 25, when a patrol unit from the Coast Guard of the State Border Service spotted an unidentified individual making his way toward the Azerbaijani coast near the Astara region.

According to a statement from the State Border Service, the man, later identified as Mahmoud Khil Bilal, a 25-year-old Afghan national born in 1998, was intercepted at approximately 9 p.m. local time. Bilal was swimming from the direction of Iran toward Azerbaijan, raising alarms among border patrol officers monitoring the maritime area.

The border authorities immediately responded to the sighting, swiftly moving to detain the individual. While the exact circumstances surrounding his journey remain unclear, Bilal is now in custody as operational and investigative measures continue.