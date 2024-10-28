Heavy rain caused problems for motorists

Due to heavy rainfall in Baku, a tunnel under the ‘Baghirov Bridge’ flooded, resulting in ‘traffic jams’ in the carriageway of Heydar Aliyev Avenue, motorists report.

The Baku executive power claims that ‘the danger of waterlogging has been eliminated’.

According to the city administration ‘water pumps are working in normal mode’ and at the same time it points to the involvement of ‘additional equipment and labour force’.

‘Other bridges and crossings in Baku located in areas with risks remain under control,’ the city authorities report.