Resident of Khachmaz tried to leave for Russia on goods train
Resident of Khachmaz tried to leave for Russia on goods train
Border guards detained a man who tried to illegally enter Russia by hiding among the cargo in the car of a goods train travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia.
The identity of the man detained on 26 October was established during the investigation, the press service of the State Border Service reported. He turned out to be 36-year-old resident of Khachmaz region Lumanov Tamindar Anvarovich, born in 1988.
Operative-investigative measures are launched on this fact.
Social
-
- 28 October 2024, 17:27
On October 29, the weather in Baku will be changeable. Rain is possible in some areas during the night and morning, with fog in places. The wind will be coming from the northwest. Air temperature at night will be +8 to +11°C, and during the day, it will reach +15 to +18°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.
-
- 28 October 2024, 13:51
The Prosecutor General's Office has reported about ‘exposing’ another group of officials involved in the export of agricultural goods and not returning the proceeds to the country.
-
- 28 October 2024, 12:43
Due to heavy rainfall in Baku, a tunnel under the ‘Baghirov Bridge’ flooded, resulting in ‘traffic jams’ in the carriageway of Heydar Aliyev Avenue, motorists report.
-
- 28 October 2024, 11:31
Heavy downpour started in the capital at 11 pm and will last until the second half of the day, forecasters report.
Leave a review