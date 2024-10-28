Resident of Khachmaz tried to leave for Russia on goods train

Border guards detained a man who tried to illegally enter Russia by hiding among the cargo in the car of a goods train travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia.

The identity of the man detained on 26 October was established during the investigation, the press service of the State Border Service reported. He turned out to be 36-year-old resident of Khachmaz region Lumanov Tamindar Anvarovich, born in 1988.

Operative-investigative measures are launched on this fact.