Recent events related to the detention and subsequent arrest of media employees in Azerbaijan have sparked heated debate, raising concerns about press freedom and the government's crackdown on dissent.

On March 6, the authorities raided the Toplum Internet television office and sealed its doors. Three media employees were detained, and two of them, Farid Ismailov and Elmir Abbasov, were eventually transferred to police custody and subsequently released. However, video editor Mushfig Jabbar was sentenced by a court decision to four months in prison.

The turmoil was compounded by the fact that Alesker Mammadli, the founder of Toplim TV, was also arrested on March 8. There were reports of the discovery of foreign currency during the search, including at the place of residence of Mammadli. However, family members claim that the money did not belong to them and was planted in their house before being confiscated.

The Ministry of the Interior, responsible for conducting the search, remained silent about these allegations, leaving room for speculation and skepticism about the legality and motives of the arrests.

All the detainees were charged with smuggling, which is categorically denied by the defendants and their supporters. Khadija Ismail, editor-in-chief of Toplum, criticized the lack of a legal basis for the criminal case, calling it another example of government repression.

Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee, offers insight into the underlying motives behind these controversial actions.

In an interview with Turan, Oruj emphasizes the widespread opinion among opponents of the authorities that repression is a political decision aimed at narrowing the field of alternative views and silencing critics. He notes that after Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, international pressure on the country intensified, turning internal problems into elements of a broader geopolitical struggle.

Regarding allegations of harsh treatment of institutions receiving donations from Western foundations, Oruj disputes this view, suggesting that the problem goes beyond simple political maneuvering. He points out that these platforms continue to function, which indicates the presence of external influences.

Orujh points to the unwillingness of media representatives who advocate transparency and the fight against corruption to comply with regulations. He suggests that in the context of stricter legislation on grants, these organizations may resort to alternative methods, including redirecting funds through neighboring countries such as Georgia. He urges them to explain how the funds were transferred, if not through legitimate channels.

As for the founder of Toplum TV, Alesker Mammadli, Oruj described him as a man who always adhered to national and state interests, has professional legal knowledge, rational thinking, recognized the successes of the authorities, but also spoke very openly about problems without radicalism. He expressed hope that a positive decision will be made regarding Mammadli, given his state of health.

The conclusions presented by Oruj shed light on the complex interaction between politics, the media and international relations in Azerbaijan. While the Government presents its actions as a legitimate response to alleged wrongdoing, critics argue that they serve to suppress dissent and undermine press freedom.

Arif Aliyev, chairman of the Yeni Nesil Union of Journalists, in an interview with Turan expressed concern about state control over media financing, emphasizing the broader negative consequences for press freedom and independence.

Critics claim that the smuggling allegations lack substantial evidence and are only a pretext to suppress dissent and undermine the activities of the media critical of the Government. Bashir Suleimanli, head of the Civil Rights Institute, in an interview with Radio Azadlig condemned the arrests as part of a broader pattern of harassment of journalists and civil society activists, stressing the need for tolerance and respect for freedom of speech.

The recent crackdown on media employees is not an isolated incident. Since the end of 2023, numerous journalists, including those from publications such as AbzasMedia, have been arrested and charged on similar smuggling charges, further increasing concerns about the weakening of press freedom in Azerbaijan.

As journalists continue to face intimidation and prosecution, the international community and human rights defenders remain vigilant, calling for the protection of press freedom and the rights of individuals to express their opinions without fear of reprisals. The future of media freedom in Azerbaijan hangs in the balance as ongoing repression raises serious questions about the country's commitment to democratic principles and fundamental rights.