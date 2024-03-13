The head of the site is imprisoned in a punishment cell

Osman Narimanoglu, the head of the site, who is being held in the Ganja pre-trial detention center demokratik.az, was imprisoned in a punishment cell for three days. According to his wife Arzu Rzayeva, the reason for the punishment is outrage at the lack of medical care for Osman's cellmate, whose health deteriorated sharply. Osman's imprisonment in a punishment cell threatens his health because he also has health problems, his wife noted.

*Osman Narimanoglu was arrested on July 5, 2022 on charges of extortion. After his arrest, he stated that the accusations were false and he was slandered by officials of the Melioration Department, as well as doctors of the Goranboy and Goygol regions, about whose corruption the site published materials. On January 25, the court sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison. Human rights activists recognized Osman Narimanoglu as a political prisoner.