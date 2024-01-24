  • contact.az Contact
It snows all over territory of country

The news agency Turan

In the morning of 24 January it snowed all over Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation was intense.

Maximum height of snow cover was in Gakh - 45 cm. In the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus the snow height was within 29-12 cm.  In lowland areas - 7-5 cm, in the capital - 1 cm.

Precipitation is accompanied by a northwest wind of up to 18 metres per second. Wave height on the Caspian Sea reaches 3 metres.

Air temperature in Baku and Absheron is about zero degrees. In lowland areas of the country -2-5 frost, in mountainous areas up to - 7 frost, in highlands - 15 C.

  • Cold weather with light precipitation is expected on Thursday Social
    • 24 January 2024, 16:57

    Cold weather with light precipitation is expected on Thursday

    No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the next 24 hours. The cold weather will continue; a southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night and during the day will be 0 -2 frost.

  • Tensions Rise as European Bodies Consider Sanctions Against Azerbaijan Social
    • 24 January 2024, 16:05

    Tensions Rise as European Bodies Consider Sanctions Against Azerbaijan

    Recent days have seen heightened tensions between Azerbaijan and European official bodies, particularly the Council of Europe and the European Union (EU), as discussions on limiting Azerbaijan's powers unfold. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is mulling over restricting the Azerbaijani delegation's authority, with a final decision expected on January 24. The reasons behind this potential move include reported human rights violations in Azerbaijan and a surge in the number of political prisoners.

  • The trial in the case of trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov Social
    • 23 January 2024, 18:21

    The trial in the case of trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov

    A preparatory  trial in the case of Afiyaddin Mammadov, head of the independent confederation of trade Unions "Working Platform" began in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. Mammadov was detained on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. However, Mammadov was also accused of stabbing him (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.

  • Khirdalan Metro Dilemma: Urban Planning Challenges Loom Large in Baku's Master Plan Social
    • 23 January 2024, 16:40

    Khirdalan Metro Dilemma: Urban Planning Challenges Loom Large in Baku's Master Plan

    In the unveiling of Baku's Master Plan today, aspirations for an expanded metro network have stirred both excitement and skepticism. The ambitious vision for 2040 includes plans to increase the number of metro stations from the current 25 to 46. However, the controversy arises over the conspicuous absence of Khirdalan, a densely populated area, from the list of potential metro extensions.

