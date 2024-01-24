It snows all over territory of country

It snows all over territory of country

In the morning of 24 January it snowed all over Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation was intense.

Maximum height of snow cover was in Gakh - 45 cm. In the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus the snow height was within 29-12 cm. In lowland areas - 7-5 cm, in the capital - 1 cm.

Precipitation is accompanied by a northwest wind of up to 18 metres per second. Wave height on the Caspian Sea reaches 3 metres.

Air temperature in Baku and Absheron is about zero degrees. In lowland areas of the country -2-5 frost, in mountainous areas up to - 7 frost, in highlands - 15 C.