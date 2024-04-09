Journalist Ismail Tagiyev interrogated in the “Abzas Media case”

On April 9, NIDA movement activist and freelance journalist Ismail Tagiyev was interrogated as a witness at the main police department of the city of Baku.

Tagiyev spent about three hours at the police department and left the department at about 9:30 p.m.

Tagiyev told reporters that he was interrogated in the “Abzas Media case.”

He noted that the questions were of a general nature. Tagiyev did not report the details due to his undertaking not to disclose the secrets of the investigation.

According to the journalist, he was treated correctly and there was no psychological or physical pressure.

Since November 2023, six journalists and media workers associated with Abzas Media have been arrested.

They are charged with “foreign currency smuggling.” They deny the charges and link the criminal case to journalistic investigations into corruption. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.