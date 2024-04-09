Journalist Ismail Tagiyev interrogated in the “Abzas Media case”
On April 9, NIDA movement activist and freelance journalist Ismail Tagiyev was interrogated as a witness at the main police department of the city of Baku.
Tagiyev spent about three hours at the police department and left the department at about 9:30 p.m.
Tagiyev told reporters that he was interrogated in the “Abzas Media case.”
He noted that the questions were of a general nature. Tagiyev did not report the details due to his undertaking not to disclose the secrets of the investigation.
According to the journalist, he was treated correctly and there was no psychological or physical pressure.
Since November 2023, six journalists and media workers associated with Abzas Media have been arrested.
They are charged with “foreign currency smuggling.” They deny the charges and link the criminal case to journalistic investigations into corruption. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.
Social
-
- 9 April 2024, 15:35
On April 10, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable. Rain is possible during the day. There is fog in some places in the morning; south-easterly wind, which will change to north-westerly in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +7+12, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees.
-
- 8 April 2024, 16:25
In the intricate geopolitical theater of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan has increasingly raised concerns about purported Western efforts to isolate the country, highlighting a narrative of perceived marginalization and strategic encirclement. Recent diplomatic exchanges and regional developments have underscored these apprehensions, framing Azerbaijan's relations with the West within a prism of contention and divergence.
-
Last Saturday, it became known that the Youtube channel of the most popular Islamic preacher of Azerbaijan, Haji Shahin Hasanli, was hijacked by hackers. His accounts on other social networks were also attacked, according to followers of the late preacher.
-
- 8 April 2024, 15:24
The authorities have suspended the demolition of the Baku European Lyceum building in the Yasamal district of the capital. This is the territory of the old quarters, where work is underway to expand the Winter Park (above the “Teze Pir” Mosque). This decision was made after a system of old wells and tunnels were discovered on social networks near the lyceum. After that, the territory was inspected by employees of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.
Leave a review