“Neftchi” fans arrested for hooliganism

Two fans of the “Neftchi” football team were arrested administratively for setting fire to pyrotechnic devices in the courtyard of the club's administrative building. This is how they protested against the team's 1-4 defeat by FC Karabakh.

Video footage has been distributed on social networks in which fans express their dissatisfaction with the defeat of “Neftchi” on March 3 in the next match of the Premier League of the national championship of Azerbaijan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police detained 4 persons for violating public order - Arif Dadashev, Jeyhun Guliyev, Vasif Rzayev and Sabir Nazarov.

By a court decision, Dadashev was arrested for 30 days, Guliyev for 15 days, and the other two were fined. Representatives of those arrested were not available for comment.