On Wednesday, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +17

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on March 6, mostly without precipitation. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. The south wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +2 +5, during the day it will be +8 +13 degrees, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, short-term precipitation is possible in some mountainous areas during the day, and there is a chance of snow. There is fog at night and in the morning. A moderate easterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature in the lowlands will be +1 +6 at night, +12 +17 degrees during the day. In the mountains, -2 -7 degrees at night, +1 +6 degrees during the day.