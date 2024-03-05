Police seized 33 kg of drugs in Ganja
During the operational activities of the Ganja city police officers, on March 4, more than 33 kg of drugs were seized. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Elshan Khalilov, a resident of the Samukh district, suspected of drug smuggling from Iran, was detained. During the personal search, 14 kg. 926 grams of heroin with a market value of about 500 thousand manats were seized from Khalilov.
As a result of another operation, the police detained a resident of Ganja, Yashar Abbasov, from whom 18 kg. 400 grams of marijuana were seized. In total, about 20 people involved in drug trafficking were detained. Operational measures are continuing to identify and detain other persons involved in the drug business.
- 5 March 2024, 20:27
Azerbaijan witnessed a significant disruption in Google services on Tuesday evening, adding to the global outage that occurred just a day prior. The outage affected a broad spectrum of Google's offerings, including YouTube, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Play, and Google Maps, as reported by DownDetector.
- 5 March 2024, 15:46
Azerbaijanis living on the shores of the Caspian Sea report the appearance of shoals, a drop in sea level with the access to the surface of previously underwater pipes, sections of the bottom. New islands have appeared in the Baku Bay. A spectacular indicator of the shallowing of the Caspian Sea was the widespread photo of surface swings on one of the beaches of Absheron, in the village of Mardakyan. Previously, people riding on swings touched the water with their feet, sending splashes into the air. Now these swings were several meters away from the water.
- 5 March 2024, 14:24
Two fans of the “Neftchi” football team were arrested administratively for setting fire to pyrotechnic devices in the courtyard of the club's administrative building. This is how they protested against the team's 1-4 defeat by FC Karabakh.
- 5 March 2024, 14:19
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on March 6, mostly without precipitation. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. The south wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +2 +5, during the day it will be +8 +13 degrees, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
