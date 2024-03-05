Police seized 33 kg of drugs in Ganja

During the operational activities of the Ganja city police officers, on March 4, more than 33 kg of drugs were seized. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Elshan Khalilov, a resident of the Samukh district, suspected of drug smuggling from Iran, was detained. During the personal search, 14 kg. 926 grams of heroin with a market value of about 500 thousand manats were seized from Khalilov.

As a result of another operation, the police detained a resident of Ganja, Yashar Abbasov, from whom 18 kg. 400 grams of marijuana were seized. In total, about 20 people involved in drug trafficking were detained. Operational measures are continuing to identify and detain other persons involved in the drug business.