Pakistani national is detained on suspicion of kidnapping his compatriot
Pakistani national is detained on suspicion of kidnapping his compatriot
Pakistani citizen Ullah Naeem Khan Navvab has been detained within the framework of measures to combat transnational organised crime and illegal migration.
The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan informs that the agency received information that he and other persons are engaged in kidnapping people on the territory of Azerbaijan.
During the investigation it was established that Ullah Naim Khan Navvab (born in 1992), having entered into a criminal conspiracy with other persons, fraudulently lured his compatriot Sheraz Muhammad Afzal to Azerbaijan.
The latter was promised a visa for travelling to Canada.
Afzal was brought to a house rented by the criminal group in Vandam settlement of Gabala region, where he was held hostage.
In exchange for Afzal's release, the criminal group members demanded a large sum of money from their victim's close relatives in Pakistan.
The criminals were detained at the scene and Afzal was released.
A criminal case has been opened against Ullah Naim Khan Navvab and his accomplices under Articles 144.2.3 (kidnapping by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) and 144.2.6 (kidnapping for mercenary purposes) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them.
No names of Ullah Naim Khan Navvab's accomplices and their number are specified.
-
- In World
- 15 March 2024 13:12
-
Social
-
- 15 March 2024, 15:38
Precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on March 16. Precipitation will increase at night and will be accompanied by a thunderstorm. In the morning, precipitation will stop, and a northwesterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +4+7 degrees, during the day it will be + 8+13 degrees. Precipitation are expected in some areas of the country, in some places intense. Thunderstorms and hail are possible. The wind is westerly.
-
- 15 March 2024, 12:57
The first training within the project took place at the Women's Penitentiary Institution Azercell and "Ümidli Gələcək" Public Union conducted training sessions at the Women's Penitentiary Institution No. 4 of the Ministry of Justice. The training, supported by the Penitentiary Service, was attended by nearly 100 women. Experts from the Azercell Academy spoke about topics such as "soft skills" including internal motivation, communication, empathy, emotional intelligence, and new job opportunities, and answered questions from the inmates.The main objective of the training was the reintegration of women into society after their release, facilitating their return to the workforce, and improving their opportunities for career development.
-
- 14 March 2024, 13:30
On Friday, 15 March in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation is expected. Closer to night, precipitation is expected in some parts of the peninsula, there is possibility of fog, south-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +5 +7° at night and +8 +13° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
-
- 13 March 2024, 17:23
Recent events related to the detention and subsequent arrest of media employees in Azerbaijan have sparked heated debate, raising concerns about press freedom and the government's crackdown on dissent.
Leave a review