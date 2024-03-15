Pakistani national is detained on suspicion of kidnapping his compatriot

Pakistani citizen Ullah Naeem Khan Navvab has been detained within the framework of measures to combat transnational organised crime and illegal migration.

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan informs that the agency received information that he and other persons are engaged in kidnapping people on the territory of Azerbaijan.

During the investigation it was established that Ullah Naim Khan Navvab (born in 1992), having entered into a criminal conspiracy with other persons, fraudulently lured his compatriot Sheraz Muhammad Afzal to Azerbaijan.

The latter was promised a visa for travelling to Canada.

Afzal was brought to a house rented by the criminal group in Vandam settlement of Gabala region, where he was held hostage.

In exchange for Afzal's release, the criminal group members demanded a large sum of money from their victim's close relatives in Pakistan.

The criminals were detained at the scene and Afzal was released.

A criminal case has been opened against Ullah Naim Khan Navvab and his accomplices under Articles 144.2.3 (kidnapping by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) and 144.2.6 (kidnapping for mercenary purposes) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them.

No names of Ullah Naim Khan Navvab's accomplices and their number are specified.