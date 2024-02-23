“Qarabakh” was unlucky with the draw

“Qarabag” football Club will face the German team “Bayer Leverkusen” in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. Thus, the draw brought “Qarabag” together with one of the most formidable teams not only in Germany, but also in Europe. The first match will take place on March 7 in Baku, and the second match will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.

The teams have already met in the group stage of the Europa League. And if “Bayer Leverkusen” won the first game in Germany with a big score of 5:1, then in Baku the Germans barely won 1-0 on a very controversial penalty.