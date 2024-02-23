  • contact.az Contact
Wind is expected in Baku, and snow in the mountains

On Saturday, February 24, short-term rains are expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula at night and in the morning, a north-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +3°, during the day +4 +6°, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology. 

Precipitation is expected in some regions of the country, and snow is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. The air temperature in the lowlands will be +1 +4° at night, +4 +7° during the day. -5 -10° is expected in the mountains at night, from -3° to +1° in the daytime.

