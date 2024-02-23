Wind is expected in Baku, and snow in the mountains
Wind is expected in Baku, and snow in the mountains
On Saturday, February 24, short-term rains are expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula at night and in the morning, a north-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +3°, during the day +4 +6°, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
Precipitation is expected in some regions of the country, and snow is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. The air temperature in the lowlands will be +1 +4° at night, +4 +7° during the day. -5 -10° is expected in the mountains at night, from -3° to +1° in the daytime.
Social
-
- 23 February 2024, 16:08
On February 23, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource Avaz Zeynalli and the head of the “Seda TV” YouTube channel Elnur Shukyurov, the defendants were given the floor for final speech.
-
- 23 February 2024, 15:31
“Qarabag” football Club will face the German team “Bayern” in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. Thus, the draw brought “Qarabag” together with one of the most formidable teams not only in Germany, but also in Europe. The first match will take place on March 7 in Baku, and the second match will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.
-
- 23 February 2024, 12:12
Our partners, Bosco Conference is pleased to invite you to attend the annual B2C & B2B InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku 2024 & InvestPro Turkiye Istanbul 2024 conferences during one week!
-
- 22 February 2024, 21:03
In a region marked by decades of conflict, the prospect of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has once again captured international attention. Amidst ongoing diplomatic maneuvers and shifting dynamics, the anticipated meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations has sparked cautious optimism tempered by lingering skepticism.
Leave a review